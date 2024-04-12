Lithuania-based regtech, iDenfy, has partnered with TianziPay, an Australian cross-border financial service provider. TianziPay specialises in consultancy services focusing on funds transfers, asset management, investment, and family office solutions.
TianziPay’s clientele includes Significant Investor Visa holders, small and medium-sized enterprises, importers/exporters, and international students. The company primarily facilitates international remittances and transfers in major currencies. As a result, it needed a reliable partner that could provide a diverse solution, handling various jurisdictions for identification and global PEPs and sanctions lists for a strong AML program, ideally accessible through a unified dashboard.
Looking for a suitable partner to ensure full regulatory compliance through the onboarding process, TianziPay chose to partner with iDenfy.
Currently, TianziPay exploits iDenfy’s advanced 3D liveness detection verification and Anti Money Laundering (AML) scanning and monitoring service within multiple sanctions, politically exposed person checks, as well as Watchlists and Adverse media.
This collaboration with iDenfy enables TianziPay to strengthen its identity verification processes. It ensures full compliance with the latest regulatory requirements and enhances the overall security of transactions.
“We envision a future of boundless financial services that realises multi-generational financial visions for our clients. With iDenfy’s help, we provide fast, reliable, and secure cross-border payments, which is one of our top priorities,” said Amanda Huang, the Director of TianziPay.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
“Our AML/KYC solutions, along with our expertise in the financial sector, perfectly complement TianziPay’s commitment to providing secure and compliant cross-border payments. Together, we aim to streamline identity verification processes and deliver unparalleled customer experiences,” added Domantas Ciulde, CEO of iDenfy.