IDEMIA taps Soft Space to offer Tap on Phone payments

Augmented identity technology provider IDEMIA has joined forces with fintech Soft Space to launch Tap on Phone payments capability.

Under the tie-up, IDEMIA will combine its digital payment and identity platforms with Soft Space’s Fasstap Tap on Phone solutions to turn smartphone and tablet into a point-of-sale (POS) terminal.

This will enable merchants and acquirers to accept card and mobile wallet payments worldwide.

Fasstap, which is designed to support contactless card payment, streamlines on-boarding of merchants seeking contactless payment acceptance. It allows consumers to make their payments tap their contactless card or mobile phone on the merchant’s device.

IDEMIA Digital senior vice president Mehdi Elhaoussine said: “Soft Space is a best in class Tap on Phone solution provider among certified vendors, and we are pleased to join forces with them to deliver digital, frictionless and cost-effective payment acceptance for merchants and financial institutions worldwide.

Elhaoussine also added that the partnership will also allow the firm to enter into new market segments.

Soft Space CEO Joel Tay said: “We are pleased to partner with IDEMIA, which has a distinguished history of innovation and a strong track record in delivering transformative payment solutions.

“We are also excited by our collaboration as it will definitely advance worldwide contactless card acceptance, grow new markets for both companies, while addressing the needs of all stakeholders in the payments value chain.”

In May last year, IDEMIA forayed into Japan’s payment cards space with the launch of its contactless cards.

The firm also rolled out its first metal credit card in partnership with Indian lender IndusInd Bank last year.