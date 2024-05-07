ICICI Bank leverages NPCI infrastructure image credit: shutterstock

ICICI Bank has enabled NRI customers to use their international mobile number to make UPI payments instantly in India. The initiative significantly enhances their convenience of making everyday payments. With this facility, the NRI customers of the bank can make payments for their utility bills, merchant and e-commerce transactions with their international mobile number registered with their bank account held with ICICI Bank in India. The bank has made the service available through its mobile banking app, iMobile Pay. Earlier, NRIs had to register an Indian mobile number with their banks to make UPI payments.

ICICI Bank leverages National Payments Corporation of India infrastructure

The 10 countries included are the US, UK, UAE, Canada, Singapore, Australia, Hong Kong, Oman, Qatar and Saudi Arabia.

NRI customers of the bank can make UPI payments by scanning any Indian QR code. And they can send money to a UPI ID or any Indian mobile number or Indian bank account.

Sidharatha Mishra, head of digital channels and partnerships, ICICI Bank, said:We are delighted to partner with NPCI to launch the UPI facility on international mobile number through iMobile Pay. Our NRI customers in 10 countries do not need to switch to an Indian mobile number to pay using UPI. This launch reinforces our commitment to provide our NRI customers with innovative solutions, for them to have a safe, secure and hassle-free payment experience. We are witnessing a positive response from our NRI customers who have started using this facility. With this initiative, we intend to leverage on NPCI’s UPI Infrastructure in strengthening and transforming the digital payments ecosystem globally”.

