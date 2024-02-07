Hands In, Yuno unite to revolutionise split payments image credit: shutterstock

Hands In and Yuno have agreed a strategic partnership. The alliance aims to drive innovation and efficiency in the Latin American travel and hospitality sectors. Specifically, the firms are addressing the challenges of card decline rates by opting for split payment options amongst multiple cards and individuals.

Transforming the split payments landscape

The partnership is especially significant for merchants in the travel, leisure, and hospitality sectors. These sectors often face high rates of payment failures. This is mainly because consumers tend to use a single card to cover the total cost of travel and activities, whether purchasing as a group or solo travel. This situation not only generates frustration among consumers. It also imposes additional financial strain on those conducting the transactions.

Yuno has experience working with airlines and travel merchants. It provides access to a variety of payment methods. Its integration with Hands In promises to simplify the payment processes. It will improve operations and address challenges such as fraud and chargebacks. The goal is to provide a smooth and hassle-free experience for both merchants and customers.

Innovating split payments to a new standard

The partnership marks a milestone for Hands In. It reaffirms its commitment to innovation and transforming the payment orchestration experience. Yuno brings its extensive experience working with airlines and travel merchants to the table. By leveraging Yuno’s expertise in the Latin American market, Hands In promises to set new standards in split payments, expands its presence, and offer seamless and advanced payment solutions that cater to the unique needs of the region.

Samuel Flynn, CEO of Hands In, said: “Joining forces with Yuno to bring Hands In’s Split payment solutions for groups and multiple cards to Latin America is exciting. With Yuno’s solutions and our advanced technology, we will offer airlines and travel merchants a convenient and secure way for people to pay together online with lower credit limits.”

Juan Pablo Ortega, CEO and co-founder of Yuno, added: “The partnership with Hands In is key to meeting the growing demand for split payment solutions in Latin America, especially in the travel industry. Together, we will provide merchants with access to a variety of payment methods and effective fraud prevention tools. It sets a new standard in the effectiveness and security of Split payments.”

