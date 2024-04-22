Grigor Dimitrov is the new global brand ambassador for Payhawk. According to the company, the deal is indicative of a mutual commitment to excellence and community service.
The partnership will see Payhawk double down on community initiatives. This includes outreach programmes to its tech, startup, and sports communities. The partnership with Dimitrov will help to broaden awareness of these activities. In the past, these have involved donations, tech education and mentoring, as well as tennis and other sport charity tournaments.
As part of the sponsorship deal, Grigor’s tennis attire will carry a Payhawk logo. He will participate in different CFO-focused events organised alongside the ATP & ITF calendars. This will open up the opportunity for fans to gain more access to Dimitrov and engage with the athlete. Payhawk customers can expect to receive exclusive signed merch, including t-shirts, posters, photos, tennis match tickets, and invitations to exclusive meetings with the tennis star.
Deal brings together Bulgaria’s leading tennis star and the country’s first unicorn
Hristo Borisov, CEO and Co-founder of Payhawk said: “I cannot think of a better player that can represent the global vision and ambition we have at Payhawk. The synergy between Grigor and Payhawk is undeniable. Grigor is Bulgaria’s most successful tennis player and we are Bulgaria’s first unicorn company. This is a testament to the strength of our business. As an individual, Grigor is highly successful and competitive but also humble, compassionate and professional. He truly embodies some of the unique values we foster in our team culture and employees. This supports our innovation and the cutting-edge products that we deliver on the market. With this partnership, Payhawk will expand its global ambition and will now provide Grigor with all the support he needs to perform at his highest level anywhere in the world.”
Dimitrov added: “I am honoured to be joining forces with a company that shares the same vision, passion for success and ambition to make a difference in our community as me. Sports are a great way of bringing people together. I’m looking forward to seeing and supporting Payhawk as it continues its incredible work in creating more opportunities and elevating the tech scene.”
