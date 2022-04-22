Boku and EBANX join Gr4vy’s payment orchestration platform

Payments firm Gr4vy has allied with Boku and EBANX to give merchants access to local payment methods in new markets.

The alliance is expected to increase revenue, and further global growth, while reducing resource burden and risk along with the overall cost of ownership.

Through EBANX, Gr4vy’s merchants will have access to the user base in Latin America.

The firms will offer an end-to-end local payment solution that caters to the local payment needs such as debit, bank transfers, credit cards and digital wallets.

Gr4vy’s partnership with Boku will allow merchants to access its M1ST Payments Network, which supports more than 350 local mobile payment methods.

It will give them access to consumers in 91 nations across Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East and Africa.

Gr4vy founder and CEO John Lunn said: “Until now, merchants have had to build individual integrations for each new local payment method they wish to support in each new market they enter. At Gr4vy, we wanted to make it easy for merchants to expand their payments strategy into new markets.

“Bringing these new partnerships to the Gr4vy platform means merchants can now easily offer localised payment methods and services in new geographies, without writing code or the need for large developer teams.”

Gr4vy leverages a cloud-native infrastructure platform to modernise payment orchestration.

The cloud-based payment orchestration platform (POP) was launched in April 2021.

Using Gr4vy’s POP, merchants can manage payment methods, services and transactions.