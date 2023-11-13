It has been a busy time for PFM historians. First off, there was the closure of Money Dashboard at the end of October with Mint.com heading the same way. Add in all the open banking activity in the US and it is timely to consider just “how we got here” and where we’re going”. And there is no better financial services executive better placed to give an open banking perspective than Gavin Littlejohn. He was a key player in the rise of personal financial management as the founder of Money Dashboard, an early PFM in the UK in 2006 and CEO until 2015. He went on to play a key part in open banking negotiations in the UK advise many countries on similar initiatives worldwide since.
In this, the fifth episode in GlobalData’s Bankable Insights series, Littlejohn speaks with lead analyst, thematic and fintech research at GlobalData, Stephen Walker.
The conversation is part retrospective on how open banking came about and part current state assessment, with fascinating insight from someone who had a front row seat through it all. Specifically, it covers how difficult it was running a direct-to-consumer fintech proposition back in 2006. And he explains how the major banks behaved during the initial open banking negotiations. Finally, Littlejohn discusses what other countries can learn from the UK/European experience.
GlobalData bankable insights link:
Available on all platforms. Here’s Amazon: https://lnkd.in/e6YYhJjn
