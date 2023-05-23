Global Payments and its direct debit platform Ezidebit is to introduce a real-time PayTo capability. This aims to offer businesses greater cash flow certainty through immediate transactions.

Delivered in collaboration with Australian Payments Plus’ (AP+), Ezidebit PayTo enables businesses to accept real-time customer transactions for one off and recurring payments such as memberships and subscriptions.

Payments Oceania CEO at Global Payments, Masseh Haidary, said Ezidebit’s early adoption of PayTo technology comes at a perfect time for key business sectors navigating difficult economic headwinds.

“The current economic reality our 60,000 Ezidebit customers operate within makes cash flow crucial. So, payment technology providers like Global Payments play an important role in enabling business confidence. With PayTo integrated into Ezidebit’s all-in-one payments ecosystem, we can now offer businesses real-time transaction capability as an alternative customer charge method to direct debit.

Sectors such as health and fitness, self-storage, medical, childcare, hair and beauty, insurance and real estate are especially relevant.

“Many businesses in these sectors are small to medium-sized. Cash reserves tend to be shallower than those of their larger counterparts. By enabling these businesses to initiate real-time recurring payments from their customers’ bank accounts with pre-authorised agreements, they carry less risk of missed or disputed transactions and fraud.”

GM Business Payments AP+, Katrina Stuart, said PayTo is the latest service to be offered on the NPP infrastructure.

Australia’s New Payments Platform: processed 1.1 billion RTP in 2022

“PayTo is modernising the way bank accounts work for merchants, businesses and customers. This underpins payments innovation for years to come,” said Stuart. “PayTo runs on the New Payments Platform. This offers faster and simpler payments to businesses and consumers. The platform’s world-leading design and data capabilities makes it one of the most modern payments systems in operation in the world today. In 2022 alone it securely processed more than 1.1 billion real-time payments.”

NPP is the national infrastructure for real-time payments that commenced rolling out to the Australian public in February 2018. It provides the Australian financial services and payments industry the ability to offer smarter, faster and simpler payments to businesses and consumers, including PayTo.

“Its world-leading design and data capabilities makes it one of the most modern payments systems in operation in the world.”

Payments Oceania CEO at Global Payments, Masseh Haidary