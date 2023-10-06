image credit: Global Payments

Global Payments Oceania has launched its new omnichannel solution that incorporates real-time technology. Connected by its innovative new Single API platform, Global Payments says that it is a differentiator in Oceania for businesses to offer their customers.

Specifically, the technology generates a complete set of data providing a unified view into consumers’ buying habits. This functionality enables businesses to gain deeper customer insights at scale. In turn, this results in more relevant and personalised consumer experiences, while delivering a seamless buying experience across every channel and device. CEO Payments Oceania (Eway and Ezidebit) at Global Payments, Masseh Haidary, said the technical challenge to deliver an omnichannel experience inclusive of real-time PayTo capability required innovation and future-planning. “Global Payments Omnichannel utilises innovative real-time technology as a differentiator. It enables businesses to offer their customers best-in-class payment channel options,” said Masseh.

Future capability expansions already underway include multi-market payments capability for global connectivity. The Single API platform is designed to adapt and grow with market needs.

“We combined local expertise accumulated across more than two decades via the Ezidebit and Eway platforms with the technological leadership of Global Payments to deliver a unified platform with significant capability. Omnichannel capability provides vendors and merchants with added agility to accelerate their business growth.

Bridging the gap between online and offline experience

Chevy Devudu Head of Partner Acquisition Oceania at Global Payments, added: “Partners require embedded payment flexibility as merchants need to offer a variety of ways for customers to pay for and complete transactions.

“Omnichannel functionality bridges the gap between the online and offline experience. Our Single API technology places merchants in a better position to meet changing market demands, such as increased real-time PayTo payments adoption.”

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

Head of Product and Marketing Oceania at Global Payments, Helen Flaherty, said omnichannel payments will meet growing consumer preferences for individualised offerings and experiences.

“Consumers increasingly expect shopping experiences tailored to their specific needs,” said Flaherty.

“Whether they switch between in-store, online, mobile or other channels along the way, Global Payments Omnichannel maintains a unified customer touch point. This gives businesses a single, integrated view of the customer across their commerce channels to create experiences their customers love. In turn, helps build brand loyalty.”