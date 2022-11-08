Crypto exchange Gemini further strengthens European footprint

The cryptocurrency exchange now has operations in 12 countries across Europe. Credit: Gemini Trust Company, LLC.

Continuing its growth trajectory in Europe, Gemini has now launched its crypto services in Croatia, Cyprus, Hungary, Romania, and Slovenia.

With this move, the cryptocurrency exchange now has operations in 12 countries across the continent.

Crypto traders in these five European nations can now gain access to more than 100 virtual currencies including Bitcoin, Ether and dozens of DeFi tokens on Gemini’s website as well as mobile app.

Consumers can deposit euros and pounds using debit card, bank transfer while buying crypto through Apple Pay and Google Pay.

Custody, clearing, portfolio management, trade execution, and price discovery services will be available for institutional traders using the platform.

In a blog post, Gemini head of Ireland and Europe Gillian Lynch said: “With the development of the Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) regulatory framework poised to harmonise regulation of the crypto space in the European Union, we see huge promise here for companies offering products and services like ours with consumer protection at their core.”

The MiCA regulation, which sets reserve requirements for stablecoins and comes in the wake of the TerraUSD collapse, was due for voting by EU lawmakers in December this year.

However, the date has now been pushed back to February 2023.

This bill’s text was already approved in June, with its final text published in October.

The latest move by Gemini comes close on the heels of its expansion into Denmark, Sweden, Portugal, Czechia, Latvia and Liechtenstein.

Its European presence started with the UK launch in 2020.

The firm is authorised as an electronic money institution. It is registered with the Irish central bank as the first Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP) in the country.