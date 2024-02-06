Saudi Arabia-headquartered payments fintech, Geidea, has teamed up with sustainability platform, Fils. According to Geidea its collaboration with Fils not only underlines its commitment to reshaping the digital payments landscape. It says it also represents a pioneering step towards a sustainable future, aligning seamlessly with Fils’ mission. That is to transform industries, including banking, travel, e-commerce, and fintech, towards environmental consciousness and carbon neutrality. Geidea says that the exclusive partnership will make a lasting impact on the UAE’s digital payments sector and beyond.
Specifically, Geidea and Fils aim to embed sustainability into every aspect of their activities. Merchants will now have the capability to empower customers by providing estimates of carbon emissions for specific transactions using Geidea’s payment gateways.
This means that customers can gain valuable insights into the carbon intensity of their actions. This not only fosters a culture of sustainability but is also designed to enable informed decision-making.
After being given an estimate of their carbon footprint, the collaboration with Fils allows customers to seamlessly contribute to trusted carbon credit projects directly from any product interface.
Geidea: the official payment and POS provider at COP28
Sailesh Malhotra, General Manager, GCC said: “At Geidea, we are thrilled to continue leveraging our technology to contribute to impactful and tangible solutions. This partnership with Fils aligns with our mission to go beyond conventional payment services. It introduces a new era where sustainability is integrated into the very fabric of digital transactions.”
Nameer Khan, founder, CEO, Fils, added: “Our collaboration with Geidea is a significant step in Fils’ journey towards leading sustainable innovation in the global fintech landscape. Starting from UAE this partnership will extend regionally. It reinforces our commitment to ESG values across key regions. Working with Geidea is not just about fulfilling our environmental mission. It is a testament to Fils’ visionary technology and dedication to making every transaction a positive force for our planet. Together, we are setting new standards in sustainable finance, demonstrating that progress and environmental stewardship can go hand in hand.”
