FSS launches BLAZE credit: shutterstock.com

Payment technology solutions provider, FSS, has launched BLAZE, an advanced payments technology platform, designed to meet the diverse needs of banks and financial institutions.

Using the BLAZE architecture enables the FSS Payment Gateway to process more than 5,000 transactions per second.

According to FSS, BLAZE will offer significant efficiency gains in terms of speed and scalability. It will ensure high durability during peak workloads, improved fraud prevention, and enhanced services to banks and financial institutions while simplifying choices and bolstering confidence of end consumers.

BLAZE enables banks to deliver higher TPS to align with the growing digital commerce adoption in the country.

Banks face numerous challenges such as the flexibility of enabling quick system integrations, inability to provide exceptional customer experience for ease of payments and ensuring cost efficiency for lower cost per transaction, among others. FSS says that BLAZE addresses the core of these challenges. The adoption of BLAZE will also empower financial institutions to roll out innovative payment offerings to market at a much faster speed, enhance their competitive edge and attract new customers.

BLAZE: ‘a significant milestone for FSS’

V Balasubramanian of FSS said: “BLAZE marks a significant milestone for FSS. It embodies our commitment to innovation and reflects our vision for the future of payments. We have created a payments industry-focused platform, which will help banks achieve their digital transformation goals. BLAZE enables banks and financial institutions to deliver novel and innovative payment experiences to their customers. With its scalability, security, and adaptability, this platform is set to pave the way for the next generation of payment technologies.”

According to FSS, BLAZE stands out in the payments industry with its distinctive features. Its open architecture will facilitate smooth integration with existing systems. Real-time data analytics capabilities will empower businesses to enhance payment processing efficiency and swiftly resolve any payment-related issues.

FSS expects to create a substantial impact on the rapidly evolving payments landscape with the launch.

BLAZE is accessible to customers in select markets including India, Middle East and Africa. FSS plans to introduce it in additional markets in the coming months.