Global payments fintech, Financial Software & Systems (FSS) has introduced BLAZE for the Middle East payments market.
BLAZE is designed to facilitate scalable and secure payment transactions, in sync with the changing demand faced by banks and financial institutions in the region.
The cloud-native microservices-based technology platform is designed to offer significant efficiency gains in terms of speed and scalability. FSS says that it ensures high durability during peak workloads, improves fraud prevention, and enhances services to financial institutions. At the same time, it is designed to simplify choices and bolster the confidence of end consumers.
Using the BLAZE architecture, the FSS Payment Gateway can process over 5,000 transactions per second. According to FSS, the BLAZE platform is built to create a robust ecosystem of world-class payment technology. Moreover, it helps financial services institutions and banks overcome what it calls the challenges imposed by heavy, monolithic architectures.
FSS offers more than 18 products deployed across six countries. It has partnerships with the top tier-1 banks, four of the six central country switches, and the top two third-party processors.
V Balasubramanian, CEO of CashTech, FSS, said: “Continued expansion in the region demonstrates our commitment to providing our clients with quality services and support. With BLAZE, we further embody our commitment to innovation in payments. BLAZE will enable banks and financial institutions to deliver their customers novel and innovative payment experiences.”
The entry of BLAZE into the market will further expand its presence in the Middle East market and provide digital technology-enabled scalable and safe payment solutions.