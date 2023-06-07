The announcement comes after, on 5 June, Fiserv was named in FORTUNE® 500 for the eighth consecutive year.

To mark completion of the listing, the company will ring the NYSE Opening Bell at 9:30AM ET.

“To lead in fintech today means not just enabling commerce and money movement, but disrupting on behalf of, not in place of, its long-standing participants”, said Frank Bisignano, chairman, president and chief executive officer of Fiserv. “Our decision to transfer to the NYSE and introduce a new ticker – FI – is a signal and symbol of our leadership position in fintech.”

Fiserv: Company profile

Founded in 1984, Fiserv services 12,000 clients across 100 countries. In FY2022, the company announced $2.6bn in net income – up from $1.4bn recorded a year earlier.

In January 2019, the payments and finserv provider acquired global merchant acquirer and processor First Data for $22bn. In September 2022, the company featured among the top payment industry M&A deals after successfully acquiring The LR2 Group for $26m.

Meanwhile, the drive for growth has seen Fiserv partner with other companies to launch new products.

In March, the company partnered with Central Payments, allowing fintechs, enterprise businesses and payment facilitators to provide their clients with financial products and services.

Lynn Martin, NYSE president, welcomed Fiserv’s listing on the NYSE.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Fiserv, an established leader and trailblazer in fintech and payments, as the newest member of our NYSE community”, Martin said. “Fiserv joins our community of innovators, icons and disruptors, who routinely set the pace in advancing tech-driven innovation across the globe.”