Payments industry M&A deals total $288.1m globally in September 2022

Total payments industry M&A deals worth $288.1m were announced globally in September 2022, led by Access PaySuite’s $172.49m acquisition of Pay360, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 25.8% over the previous month of $388.33m and a drop of 86.01% when compared with the last 12-month average, which stood at $2.06bn.

Comparing M&A deals value in different regions of the globe, Europe held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $236.8m. At the country level, the UK topped the list in terms of deal value at $173.89m.

In terms of volumes, Europe emerged as the top region for payments industry M&A deals globally, followed by North America and then South and Central America.

The top country in terms of M&A deals activity in September 2022 was the US with seven deals, followed by the UK with three and Argentina with two.

In 2022, as of September, payments M&A deals worth $13.04bn were announced globally, marking an increase of 75.3% year on year.

payments industry M&A deals in September 2022: Top deals

The top five M&A deals accounted for 99.1% of the overall value during September 2022.

The combined value of the top five payments M&A deals stood at $285.4m, against the overall value of $288.1m recorded for the month.

The top five payments industry M&A deals of September 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Access PaySuite’s $172.49m acquisition deal with Pay360

2) The $61.25m acquisition of Byjuno and Intrum Finance Service by Cembra Money Bank

3) Fiserv’s $26m acquisition deal with The LR2 Group

4) The $24m asset transaction of Global Payroll Gateway by Banc of California

5) Hedef Girisim Sermayesi Yatirim Ortakligi and Hedef Holding’s $1.66m acquisition deal for 60% stake in Vepara

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

