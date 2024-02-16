The Fiserv CheckFreePay network is expanding to include the ATM network of NCR Atleos. NCR Atleos completed its separation from NCR Corporation, now known as NCR Voyix Corporation, last October. As a result, Atleos launched as an independent public company.
Cash-preferred consumers will be able to pay a wide array of household bills at thousands of ATM locations. This includes top 10 US retailers, grocery stores, convenience stores and pharmacies.
Bill payment capabilities will initially be available at thousands of Atleos ATMs that accept cash today. This will expand as more cash-in ATMs are rolled out across the US.
“Many consumers prefer to pay bills in person in cash. CheckFreePay helps them streamline financial tasks with multiple ways to pay in places they visit every day,” said Brian Seemann, senior vice president of Biller Solutions at Fiserv. “Adding a self-service bill payment option at thousands of Atleos ATM locations will expand consumer access to these capabilities while enhancing efficiency and increasing foot traffic for merchants.”
Expanding financial access for consumers, helping merchants build brand loyalty
Traditionally, ATMs that accept cash have primarily been available at bank and credit union branches. With more of these ATMs now in place at retail locations, consumers can pay utility, phone, cable, insurance, credit card, auto and other bills securely via self-service instead of walking up to a counter or paying in the checkout line. Merchants can shift cash payments previously made with assistance from store personnel to self-service ATMs, automating transactions and improving efficiency of store operations, while still benefitting from increased foot traffic.
“Enabling reliable in-person bill payments via CheckFreePay allows us to expand financial access for consumers. This provides them fast credit for funds received, and benefits merchants by building brand loyalty,” added Ben Bregman, vice president of Product Management for Atleos. “Our partnership with Fiserv benefits consumers, billers, and merchants. It is another example of how Atleos is committed to innovating and expanding the transactions supported by our self-service devices.”
Through CheckFreePay, Fiserv is the largest processor of walk-in bill payments in the US.