Global payment orchestration platform FinMont has teamed up with alternative payment solution, Ubank Connect. FinMont will add UBank Connect’s payment gateway solution to its global ecosystem. The overall aim is to offer merchants a powerful alternative payment processing service across emerging markets.
The founders of German airline, Hahn Air, launched FinMont to offer the travel industry a unique solution. Unlike other options available, it streamlines not only B2C payments but also B2B payments. Combining both payments into a single view will help decision-makers identify and fix inefficiencies in their current payment processes. The firm’s mission is to help travel merchants use payments as a strategic tool to stand out from competitors.
Ubank Connect says its solution is perfect for businesses who want to accept and send payments or conduct financial transactions quickly and easily, without having to worry about where the customer is in the world. The alternative payment provider makes it a secure online payment gateway. As a result, businesses can be confident that all data is safe and protected.
The FinMont platform aims to revolutionise payments by connecting multiple banks and providers through one simple gateway. The integration with Ubank Connect allows the global payment platform to incorporate the alternative payment solution into its eco-system. This allows travel merchants to benefit from a seamless payment gateway in emerging markets across the globe.
Suby Valluri, CEO of FinMont, commented, ‘We are delighted to announce our partnership with Ubank Connect and incorporate their alternative payment gateway into our global ecosystem. This strategic partnership will allow our clients to benefit from this leading alternative payment solution and help manage payments in emerging markets.”
