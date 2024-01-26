Global payment orchestration platform, FinMont, has teamed up with digital payment provider Pax2pay. The collaboration enables FinMont’s travel merchants to access Pax2pay’s B2B virtual card payment solution throughout Europe.
The founders of German airline, Hahn Air, launched FinMont to offer the travel industry a unique solution. Unlike other options available, it streamlines not only B2C payments but also B2B payments. The company says combining both payments into a single view helps decision-makers identify and fix inefficiencies in current payment processes. The firm’s mission is to help travel merchants use payments as a strategic tool to stand out from competitors.
Pax2pay provides B2B payment solutions for the travel industry. The business supplies OTAs, airlines, hotels and more with a full suite of payment methods.
Boost revenue and acceptance, streamline reconciliation, enhance security
This includes virtual card issuing, bank transfers, account creation and accounts payable technology. The aim is to unlock extra revenue, boost acceptance, streamline reconciliation and enhance security on every payment. Pax2pay describes its digital payments solution as a game-changer for the travel industry. It enables businesses to take the pain out of their payments by giving them increased financial control, efficient processes, transparency over payments, streamlined operations, the ability to build trust with suppliers and ensure seamless financial management.
The FinMont platform aims to revolutionise payments by seamlessly connecting multiple banks and providers through one simple gateway. The partnership with Pax2pay enables the global payment platform to distribute its virtual cards solution to European merchants. In turn, this will help to expand and improve the FinMont payment ecosystem.
Expanding the FinMont proposition in Europe
Suby Valluri, CEO, FinMont, said: “The team at FinMont are delighted to announce our partnership with Pax2pay and to incorporate their leading virtual cards into our platform. This partnership will strengthen and expand the FinMont proposition in Europe. It allows us to offer our clients all the benefits this cutting-edge solution provides.
“As part of our global strategy, we will integrate with leading banks, payment, fraud and other providers to offer a truly unique solution to the travel industry.”
Chief Sales Officer of Pax2pay, Tony Hart added: “We are thrilled to partner with FinMont which has pioneered a one-of-a-kind, holistic payment solution uniquely designed to address the challenges and needs of the travel industry. Together we will allow FinMont’s European clients to utilise all the benefits of our market-leading digital payment offering and help improve their B2B payments solutions.”