Global payment orchestration platform, FinMont, has agreed a partnership with emerging markets payment provider dLocal.

The partnership will amplify FinMont’s global payment eco-system and facilitate payments across Africa, Asia and Latin America through dLocal’s network.

The founders of German airline, Hahn Air recently launched FinMont. It says it offers the travel industry a unique solution. Unlike other options available, it streamlines not only B2C payments but also B2B payments. Combining both payments into a single view will help decision-makers identify and fix any inefficiencies in their current payment processes. The firm’s mission is to help travel merchants use payments as a strategic tool to stand out from competitors.

dLocal offers a flexible, all-encompassing payments solution that unlocks new revenues and maximises reach in growth markets. The firm’s payment service coverage includes high-growth, emerging economies in Africa, Asia and Latin America.

FinMont: connecting multiple banks through one gateway

The FinMont platform aims to revolutionise payments by connecting multiple banks and providers seamlessly through one simple gateway. It will also improve payment authorisation and conversion rates and reduce payment costs. And it says it removes historic issues such as downtime or reliance on one payment provider.

The platform’s ecosystem will connect acquiring banks, payment, fraud, forex, and chargeback providers. Moreover, it integrates with ERP/CRM systems and other travel-specific distribution channels, offering a complete payment ecosystem for the travel industry.

Suby Valluri, CEO of FinMont, said: “We are delighted to be partnering with dLocal and incorporating its cutting-edge service into our global eco-system. It offers a unique solution between emerging countries and developing economies that will support our new orchestration platform.

“As part of our global strategy, we will be integrating with leading banks, payment, fraud and other providers to offer a truly unique solution to the travel industry.”

Andres Bertolotti, senior business development manager, dLocal, added, “The team at dLocal are excited to be working with FinMont as they launch their global proposition. This unique platform is a new solution for the travel sector. We are pleased to work closely with the founders and integrate our market-leading offering into their global system.”

Earlier in May, dLocal continued its expansion strategy. It obtained payment service licences from the Central Bank of Kenya and the National Bank of Rwanda. This means they are not relying on a third-party provider, while ensuring regulatory compliance. dLocal raised $150m at a $5bn valuation in 2021.