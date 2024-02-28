Finix expands payments offering into Canadian market image credit: shutterstock

Payments technology provider, Finix, has launched its suite of unified payment offerings in Canada. This marks the company’s first international launch. The offering is made possible through a partnership with Peoples Trust Company, part of Peoples Group.

“Finix’s end-to-end solution enables businesses, from startups to publicly traded companies, to process payments, send money, and manage their business in today’s global, digitised landscape,” said Finix CEO and co-founder Richie Serna.

Unifying payments technology on a global scale

“We’ve talked to a number of customers and prospects who’ve had to piece together fragmented payment processing solutions across multiple providers in Canada to meet their customers’ needs. Adding to our international footprint with our Canadian expansion helps even more businesses drive revenue while streamlining operations. This is a step toward unifying payments technology on a global scale.”

Finix’s complete solution supports payment acceptance and payouts, at scale. It also incorporates crucial operations processes and tools. These include embedded compliance, comprehensive underwriting, intelligent fraud monitoring, consolidated reporting and dispute management. By centralising these features into one platform, and expanding into new markets, Finix’s unified payment solution provides Canadian and multinational merchants and platforms with a comprehensive view of sales trends and transaction-level data. Businesses can use this information to drive conversion, improve customer experiences, increase revenue opportunities, and create a cohesive experience across siloed channels.

Removing friction from multinational payment processes

“Businesses of all types, from ecommerce merchants to software platforms, are increasingly reliant on international payment networks as they expand their market reach, interact with global supply chains, and diversify their customer bases,” said Jeremy Bornstein, Chief Revenue Officer at Peoples Group. “Finix’s secure, fast, and reliable payment solution helps businesses remove friction from existing multinational payment processes and unlock the potential to increase efficiency, drive growth, and improve cash flow. We are proud to be the trusted bank partner supporting Finix as it expands into the Canadian market.”

“Working with Finix as a direct connect processor in Canada gives merchants even more choice as they grow their businesses while providing our cardholders with more payment options in Canada,” said Jennifer Cruz, VP, Global Marketing and Strategic Client Relationships, Discover Global Network.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Electronic Payments International. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download