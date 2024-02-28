Payments technology provider, Finix, has launched its suite of unified payment offerings in Canada. This marks the company’s first international launch. The offering is made possible through a partnership with Peoples Trust Company, part of Peoples Group.
“Finix’s end-to-end solution enables businesses, from startups to publicly traded companies, to process payments, send money, and manage their business in today’s global, digitised landscape,” said Finix CEO and co-founder Richie Serna.
Unifying payments technology on a global scale
“We’ve talked to a number of customers and prospects who’ve had to piece together fragmented payment processing solutions across multiple providers in Canada to meet their customers’ needs. Adding to our international footprint with our Canadian expansion helps even more businesses drive revenue while streamlining operations. This is a step toward unifying payments technology on a global scale.”
Finix’s complete solution supports payment acceptance and payouts, at scale. It also incorporates crucial operations processes and tools. These include embedded compliance, comprehensive underwriting, intelligent fraud monitoring, consolidated reporting and dispute management. By centralising these features into one platform, and expanding into new markets, Finix’s unified payment solution provides Canadian and multinational merchants and platforms with a comprehensive view of sales trends and transaction-level data. Businesses can use this information to drive conversion, improve customer experiences, increase revenue opportunities, and create a cohesive experience across siloed channels.
Removing friction from multinational payment processes
“Businesses of all types, from ecommerce merchants to software platforms, are increasingly reliant on international payment networks as they expand their market reach, interact with global supply chains, and diversify their customer bases,” said Jeremy Bornstein, Chief Revenue Officer at Peoples Group. “Finix’s secure, fast, and reliable payment solution helps businesses remove friction from existing multinational payment processes and unlock the potential to increase efficiency, drive growth, and improve cash flow. We are proud to be the trusted bank partner supporting Finix as it expands into the Canadian market.”
“Working with Finix as a direct connect processor in Canada gives merchants even more choice as they grow their businesses while providing our cardholders with more payment options in Canada,” said Jennifer Cruz, VP, Global Marketing and Strategic Client Relationships, Discover Global Network.
