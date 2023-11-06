The partnership between IN Groupe and Fingerprints will facilitate the manufacturing of biometric payment cards that incorporate Fingerprints’ biometric sensors, software and algorithm. The cards offer ultra-low-power consumption and leading biometric performance. Additionally, the biometric payment card solution will further support smartcard manufacturers’ growth ambitions. The aim is to offer improved reliability, reduced costs and significantly simplify the manufacturing process for dual-interface and contactless cards.
IN Groupe holds 25% of the dual interface market worldwide outside China with its SPS solutions. Biometric technology brings both convenience and security to cardholders, since they no longer need to remember a PIN to use their payment card. Biometric payment cards are gaining popularity and the growth of the market can be attributed to the rising technological advancement and global acceptance of the contactless payment method.
“Fingerprints is proud to work with IN Groupe and their SPS solutions. It is a company that has innovation at the heart of its operations and is a leader in the payment card ecosystem. This partnership will further reinforce Fingerprints’ position as the leading provider of biometric solutions for payment cards,” said Michel Roig, President of Payment and Access at Fingerprints.
Jean-Baptiste Leos, Product Director for SPS Banking Products at IN Groupe, added: “With this partnership with Fingerprints, the world leader in biometrics, we are expanding our offering to provide issuers with an even wider range of solutions to meet the most complex requirements of card issuers.”
