Fime is to play a key role in the establishment of the UAE’s domestic card payment scheme, dubbed Jaywan. The scheme aims to boost financial inclusion, sovereignty and economic stability in the region. To support this, Fime will set up a framework to simplify certification for scheme participants.
To ensure the security, functionality and compliance of the payment scheme, Fime will establish a specialised testing lab and a bespoke cloud-based testing and certification platform, powered by the Fime Test Factory. To guide issuers, acquirers and vendors through the certification process quickly and easily, Fime’s experts will provide consulting support, on-demand technical assistance and managed services.
“The launch of the Jaywan scheme marks a significant stride towards our ambition of creating a robust digital payments ecosystem in the UAE and reducing dependence on cash transactions. Collaborating with Fime, renowned for its expertise in consulting and certification services, underscores our commitment to ensuring the safety, innovation, and convenience of electronic payments for all of the UAE,” comments Jan Pilbauer, CEO at Al Etihad Payments.
Lionel Grosclaude, CEO at Fime, added: “Fime is proud to be facilitating the growth of digital transactions in the UAE in partnership with Al Etihad Payments. Our experts will support the country on its path to digitalisation using an industry-leading combination of global payments knowledge and local insight.”
