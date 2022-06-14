Germany’s Fidor Bank taps Zwipe to pilot biometric payment cards

German digital bank Fidor Bank has entered into a partnership with Zwipe to pilot biometric payment cards in the country.

The lender aims to initiate the pilot during the second half of this year.

The introduction of the new biometric cards is aligned with Fidor’s plan to offer customers with access to secure digital banking and payment services.

The new cards will be powered by the Zwipe Pay technology platform.

Additionally, Zwipe agreed to offer project support to Fidor Bank and work to generate awareness on biometric cards.

Fidor Bank CEO Boris Joseph said: “We are delighted to take this big step with Zwipe, a well-known pioneer in biometric authentication and payment solutions.

“Next generation payment cards powered by on-card fingerprint authentication will greatly help to differentiate our payment offerings with respect to a seamless checkout experience and uplifted transaction security. We are aiming for a commercial launch in the second half of 2022.”

Zwipe CEO André Løvestam said: “Fidor Bank’s position as a leading digital bank and Zwipe’s disruptive technology in biometric payments lay the foundation for a mutually rewarding collaboration. We are fully committed to ensure a successful pilot and market launch in Germany.”

Headquartered in Norway, Zwipe focuses on the development of biometric card and wearables technologies.

In December last year, Easy Pay partnered with Zwipe and KL HI-TECH to pilot biometric payment cards in India.