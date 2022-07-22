Eyas Gaming expands collaboration with Nuvei in UK for payment solutions

Online gaming platform Eyas Gaming has expanded its existing alliance with Canada-based payments company Nuvei to provide new payments solutions in the UK.

As part of the collaboration, Nuvei will a wide array of payments solutions for Eyas Gaming’s iGaming brand of products.

In addition, Nuvei has struck a partnership with UK’s direct carrier billing company Fonix to allow Eyas Gaming players to send money straight to their mobiles.

The combination of Fonix and Nuvei solutions is anticipated to help the players to accept money across various games such as Merkur Slots and Merkur Casino.

Using the Nuvei cashier technology, players will also be able to deposit and apply for payouts. They can use card payments as well as alternative payment methods (APMs) including digital wallets and direct bank transfer, said Nuvei.

The latest partnership is based on an association between Nuvei and Eyas Gaming announced in October last year.

Eyas Gaming head of fraud, risk and payments Andrejs Cuzans said: “Nuvei’s rich global heritage and deep knowledge of the gaming industry, as well as the best-in-class technology and access to all APMs through a single integration, made it an easy decision to engage them as our payments partner.”

The new alliance comes in the wake of Nuvei’s strategy to strengthen its presence as a payment technology provider for fantasy sports, gaming and sports betting brands globally.

Nuvei CEO and chair Philip Fayer said: “Nuvei continues to demonstrate why we are the market leader for payments in iGaming through our partnerships with many of the most exciting operators in the industry.

“We’re looking forward to continuing to support Eyas Gaming and its growth into new markets in the coming years.”

Last week, Nuvei extended a current partnership with Italian premier sports betting online casino and poker provider GoldBet to include new payment methods.