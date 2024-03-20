PayPoint is to roll out eurochange foreign exchange services across approximately 500 UK convenience stores during 2024. The service will be promoted in-store, where customers will be able to click and collect over 50 types of foreign currency for next day collection.
David Warwick, commercial director at eurochange, said: “We are delighted to be teaming up with PayPoint. Consumers heading off on their travels can now order and collect foreign currency while picking up groceries or morning newspaper.
He added: “It will also be a very convenient service for stores. Retailers will receive pre-packed foreign currency rather than having to count it at the counter. Rates will be competitive, and the service will be supported by a dedicated eurochange customer prize draw, where people ordering travel money in store can ‘win back their travel money’ up to the value of £300.”
Anthony Sappor, Retail Propositions and Partnerships Director, PayPoint, added: “Joining forces with eurochange fits perfectly with our longstanding commitment to diversifying our service offering and creating new opportunities to earn for our retailer partners.
“There is an expanding range of vital community services being offered now via our platform and we look forward to expanding this further over the next 12 months.”
With almost fifty years of experience, eurochange is a market leader in foreign exchange. The company operates over 240 branches across the UK and also offers home delivery.
