Ericsson and HP team up to empower digital transformation in financial services image credit: shutterstock

Ericsson has teamed up with Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) to empower digital transformation in financial services. Specifically, it is to deploy Ericsson Wallet Platform with HPE GreenLake. The aim is to provide enterprises with cloud-like agility, services, and scalability. Moreover, the collaboration highlights the companies ambition to drive innovation and deliver advanced financial cloud services to enterprise customers.

Ericsson’s Wallet Platform boasts support for over 400 million registered mobile wallets. In total, these process 2.8 billion transactions valued at over $40bn monthly. With an open architecture suite of financial service offerings, it has been a leader in the sector.

HPE GreenLake provides solutions that help enterprises accelerate their digital transformation and business growth. In collaboration with Ericsson, HPE GreenLake will look to streamline Ericsson’s Wallet Platform with modern infrastructure and a fully managed experience. The deployment of Ericsson Wallet Platform with HPE GreenLake will enable enterprises to achieve faster deployment, launch services with elastic scale of infrastructure, and adapt to seasonal variations in transaction traffic.

Integration of Ericsson Wallet Platform with HPE GreenLake

Michael Wallis-Brown, Head of Ericsson Mobile Financial Services, said: “Our collaboration with HPE not only strengthens our market position. It also opens doors for enterprises, allowing them to efficiently leverage our cutting-edge financial services. We aim to deliver unparalleled speed, scalability, and security for financial services.”

Phil Cutrone, SVP & GM WW OEM Solutions, HPE, added: “This is a milestone offering for both HPE and Ericsson. Together, we have the opportunity to drive innovation in financial services as well as in IT. It unlocks new revenue streams for our enterprise customers and provides their users with the best digital financial services experience.”

The collaboration signifies Ericsson’s strategic evolution beyond traditional Communication Service Providers (CSPs) to embrace enterprise-level partnerships. This shift extends Ericsson’s reach to banks, fintechs, and other enterprises, fostering new opportunities in the dynamic financial services landscape.

