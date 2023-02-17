Under the tie-up, Alipay+ will be adopted by 8,000 epay retailers. Credit: EPAY WORLDWIDE, A EURONET WORLDWIDE COMPANY.

Euronet Worldwide subsidiary epay Australia has forged an alliance with Ant Group’s Alipay+ to launch international mobile payment service in Australia.

Under the tie-up, mobile payments platform Alipay+ will be adopted by 8,000 epay retailers, including Australian luxury department store David Jones.

Besides, epay Australia’s retailers will be able to accept payments from Alipay+ e-wallet partners in Asia, including AlipayHK (Hong Kong), GCASH (The Philippines) and others by the first quarter of this year.

Using Alipay+ marketing solution, merchants will be able to create promotions as well as offer digital coupons and discounts directly to the e-wallet super apps users.

Ant Group Australia, New Zealand and Korea general manager Danny Chung said: “Leveraging on our long-standing partnership with epay Australia and Alipay’s established merchant coverage and reputation, we are very happy to introduce Alipay+ solutions to vast merchants in Australia, making it easier and more efficient for them to engage with consumers from Asia.”

Alipay+ features a one-stop integration option, which helps merchants to access various current and future-onboarded digital payment systems through a unified interface and standardised business rules without incorporating additional technology.

In October last year, Alipay+ signed a deal with Universal Studios Japan (USJ) to provide foreign tourists with improved travel experience.

epay Australia and China Country managing director Matthew Blayney said: “We are very excited to extend our Alternative Payments suite by adding Alipay+ to the fold, enabling our retailers to take payments from tourists coming from a wide variety of new Asian destinations, including the Chinese mainland, Hong Kong, Korea, Malaysia, Thailand, and the Philippines.”