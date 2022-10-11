Alipay+, Universal Studios Japan tie up to ensure hassle-free tourism

Tourists visiting Universal Studios Japan’s theme park in Osaka can make purchases via Alipay+’s QR code cross-border digital payments solution. Credit: Business Wire.

Alipay+, Ant Group’s mobile payments platform, has reached an agreement with Universal Studios Japan (USJ) to offer smooth travel experience to foreign tourists.

The development follows Japan’s decision to further ease border restrictions to promote mass tourism.

The partnership will allow tourists visiting the Universal Studios Japan’s theme park in Osaka to make purchases via Alipay+’s QR code cross-border digital payments solution.

According to the company, the payments solution “accepts the region’s most popular e-wallets”.

Tourists from China, Singapore, South Korea, the Philippines, Malaysia and Thailand can access Alipay+ payment solution at ticket booths, retail shops and restaurants at the theme park.

Users of mobile payment platforms including Alipay (Chinese mainland), AlipayHK (Hong Kong SAR China), EZ-Link (Singapore), Kakao Pay (South Korea), GCash (the Philippines), Touch ‘n Go eWallet (Malaysia), and TrueMoney (Thailand) can now make purchases via their preferred home e-wallets.

The Universal Studios Japan will also leverage Alipay+’s marketing solutions to draw more tech savvy visitors.

At present, nearly one million offline merchants in Japan are connected to the cross-border digital payments solution and using Alipay+ marketing options.

USJ LLC president and CEO JL Bonnier said: “We are very pleased to welcome Alipay+ as Universal Studios Japan’s Corporate Marketing Partner.

“It will be easier for guests from Asian countries to pay with their familiar mobile payment methods through Alipay+, and it will lead to an improved shopping experience, which is part of the park’s offerings. “Furthermore, we would like to contribute to the reconstruction of the tourism industry to accelerate the recovery of demand for tourism to Japan with the park as a primary destination.”