Enfuce has teamed up with Visa to optimise its offering to the fleet management sector. The aim is to offer enhanced efficiency through rich data and insights and cost reduction. Enfuce describes it as a crucial pivot toward sustainable transportation and mobility budgets.
Unlike traditional closed-loop cards used by most fleet operators worldwide, the Visa Fleet 2.0 solution is not restricted to specific fuel retailers or specific types of product like petrol or diesel. Moreover, it can be used at any location accepting Visa cards. This not only enhances operational efficiency by enabling drivers to choose the most efficient routes and access optimal fuel prices. It also provides convenience with an all-in-one, fully integrated card. This is accessible via both physical and digital wallets, thus eliminating the need to carry multiple fuel cards.
The fleet and mobility card can be used for all types of expenses chosen by the issuer, beyond fuel-related payments. Specifically, this includes the evolving landscape of electric vehicles. Indeed, Visa reports that 70% of fleet managers plan to transition to electric, hybrid, or hydrogen cell vehicles within the next five years.
Visa Fleet 2.0: incorporates EV charging, tolls and micro-mobility
Conventional fuel cards designed for fossil fuel fleets lack the flexibility to accommodate EV charging without substantial investment on the issuer’s part. Visa Fleet 2.0 addresses these evolving needs by incorporating a plethora of different use cases such as EV charging, tolls, mass transit, and micro-mobility.
Denise Johansson, co-founder & Co-CEO, Enfuce, said: “We are proud to lead the European market by being the first to offer the Visa Fleet 2.0 solution to our prospective customers. The card will help card issuers right across Europe thrive in the current market, while also equipping them for the fossil-free future. Considering the majority of fleet operators are looking to transition to petrol-free vehicles, it’s crucial for fuel card issuers to adapt to these changing market dynamics. By offering enhanced flexibility, security, and convenience, our new card aims to meet these evolving needs of fleet operators.”
Richard Campion, Head of Fleet and Mobility, Visa, added: “Expanding access to financial tools and services is core to Visa’s purpose as we seek to uplift everyone everywhere. We’re excited to continue our work with Enfuce, helping them deliver our mobility card solution to their customers across Europe as they work to revolutionise the fleet management space.”
