EMVCo addresses EV charging payment challenges credit: shutterstock.com

EMVCo, has announced the formation of an Electric Vehicle Open Payments Task Force. The Task Force will work with various industry stakeholders to explore how EMV1 payment technology could help support a secure and seamless electric vehicle (EV) charging payment experience.

As EV adoption accelerates globally, supporting the charging infrastructure to meet growing demand is an urgent priority. This includes promoting simple and convenient payments at charging points to meet the expectations of EV users.

EMVCo creates and manages EMV Specifications and programmes. These enable industry stakeholders to design payment products that will work seamlessly and securely worldwide. Following direct industry feedback, EMVCo is exploring how open payment solutions could help to promote a more consistent payment experience.

Joy Huang, EMVCo Executive Committee Chair, said: “Today, many EV users are required to sign-up for different proprietary applications or memberships to pay at charge points. This can lead to an inconvenient experience. An open payment approach helps address this challenge. It enables EV users to pay for charging in a familiar and consistent way using their preferred payment method.”

Priorities for EMVCo’s EV Open Payments Task Force include engaging with industry bodies. These include CharIN, the International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO) and the Secure Technology Alliance to examine opportunities for integrating EMV Specifications with existing EV charging standards and protocols to support interoperable, open payments. This includes the ISO 15118 ‘Plug & Charge’ Standard. This specifies a digital communication protocol between an EV and a charge point.

Dedicated EMV Specifications

The Task Force will also explore the potential for developing dedicated EMV Specifications for EV charging payment products. And supporting functional approval and security evaluation processes.

“Consumers globally have come to expect a simple, safe and familiar experience when paying for goods and services in-store and online. The same should apply for EV users at charge points,” added Huang. “EMVCo has a proven track record of bringing the payments community together to create increased trust, consistency and reliability to emerging solutions, such as with mobile payments. Exploring opportunities to help enable a secure and seamless EV charging payment experience marks our latest initiative to support innovation across the payments ecosystem. This has the potential to further ease adoption of zero emission vehicles.”