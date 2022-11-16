Embedded payments firm Fortis snaps up Payment Logistics in US

Fortis and Payment Logistics will work together to merge their operations as soon as possible. Credit: Fortis Payment Systems, LLC.

Fortis, a provider of embedded payments solutions for software platforms, has announced the purchase of US-based Payment Logistics to strengthen its existing technology portfolio.

Headquartered in La Jolla, California, Payment Logistics currently offer a wide array of payment technologies.

The firm, which was established in 2003, has forged several alliances with key developers, software providers and value-added resellers (VARs) to help address payment integration and other issues.

Following the new deal, Payment Logistics founder Dustin Niglio will continue to head the La Jolla operations on behalf of Fortis.

The team will deliver customised payment solutions to the specialty retail and hospitality sectors.

Niglio said: “We started Payment Logistics 19 years ago with a vision to provide the technology retail and hospitality businesses need for a rapidly evolving electronic payment processing industry.

“Fortis is growing quickly and investing in innovation, so joining the Fortis team is the logical next step toward realising our founding vision.”

Fortis and Payment Logistics will merge their operations to augment their current offerings.

Fortis CEO Greg Cohen said: “This acquisition strengthens our existing tools and infrastructure at Fortis, enabling us to amplify our tech stack for software partners and extend our suite of popular integrations for businesses.

“Additionally, it improves our ability to enhance the merchant and customer experience with embedded payments.”

In July this year, Fortis entered into a partnership with Everyware to offer integrated payment solutions for various platforms.