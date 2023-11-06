Jifiti has been granted an Electronic Money Institution (EMI) licence in Europe, following the Swedish regulator’s review and qualification process.
As a white-labelled solution provider to banks, regulated lenders and financial service providers globally, Jifiti strictly adheres to multinational regulatory and security standards. The EMI licence serves as comprehensive validation of the company’s robust compliance and regulatory standards. These also include PCI/DSS, SOC 2 and ISO 27001 certifications.
With its EMI licence, Jifiti is able to serve the growing needs of its bank, lender, financial services and merchant clients with a broader scope of payment products and services. Banks and lenders that want to innovate rapidly and compete efficiently in the ever-evolving payments landscape can now do so with Jifiti with the confidence and knowledge that there is enhanced regulatory oversight.
Being licensed also furthers the company’s ability to offer pan-European solutions for multinational banks and merchants.
“Our mission at Jifiti is to provide consumers and businesses with access to responsible, affordable financing options from regulated financial entities. Becoming a licensed e-money issuer takes our company to the next level in its growth trajectory. It enables us to bring even more value to our customers and partners,” said Yaacov Martin, CEO of the Jifiti Group.
Jifiti white-labelled embedded lending platform: supporting every POS financing option
Jifiti’s white-labelled embedded lending platform supports every B2B and B2C point-of-sale financing option. This includes instalment loans, lines of credit, net terms and split payments. With its global presence, Jifiti gives consumers and businesses worldwide easy access to loan programmes from trusted local banks and lenders from within any customer journey.
Ohio-headquartered Jifiti financial institutions clients include Mastercard, Citizens Bank, CaixaBank and Credit Agricole. Financial service provider clients include FIS, Finastra and Fiserv, and top retail brands include IKEA and Peloton.
In October, Jifiti teamed up with Ingenico to simplify embedded lending integration for merchants.