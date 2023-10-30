Elavon has announced a new partnership with Virgin Atlantic. Elavon will provide a range of payments services for the company. Virgin Atlantic will use Elavon’s global acquiring services and Multi-Currency Conversion (MCC) which allows merchants to settle in one of 100 currencies.
Elavon is a global payments company with more than 4,300 employees and operations in 10 countries. It is a subsidiary of US Bancorp. Elavon provides businesses with the technology needed to accept payments.
Brett Turner, Senior Vice President, Global Airline Acquiring at Elavon, said: “Virgin Atlantic is a well-known and much-admired airline. We’re excited to be powering its payments to ensure it meets the needs of its customers, and continues to grow globally.”
Elavon’s vast experience in payments for airlines
Elavon has more than 30 years of experience providing payments for airlines, therefore looks to be a safe choice for Virgin Atlantic to partner with. It has a strong financial background as a US Bank subsidiary and will assist Virgin Atlantic in growing its business. Elavon currently serves eight of the top ten airlines globally and has more than 100 airlines partners, exhibiting an expanding stronghold on payments in the airline industry.
Keli Sandeman, Manager, Payment Strategy at Virgin Atlantic, commented: “Elavon’s expertise with global airlines, its dedicated airlines team, and its ability to work rapidly to form bespoke solutions makes it a shrewd choice for Virgin Atlantic to partner with on our payments needs.”
Previously this year, Elavon partnered with The Digital Line, a commercial research, information, and technical innovation consulting firm. The partnership with The Digital Line allows Elavon to use Audico, a voice-activated solution for the hospitality industry. Elavon became the only payment provider in hospitality to use the service.
Virgin Atlantic was recently voted the best long-haul airline by Travel Weekly and currently flies from the UK to 34 destinations in North America, the Caribbean, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.