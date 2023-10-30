Elavon partners with Virgin Atlantic. Source: Shutterstock.com

Elavon has announced a new partnership with Virgin Atlantic. Elavon will provide a range of payments services for the company. Virgin Atlantic will use Elavon’s global acquiring services and Multi-Currency Conversion (MCC) which allows merchants to settle in one of 100 currencies.

Elavon is a global payments company with more than 4,300 employees and operations in 10 countries. It is a subsidiary of US Bancorp. Elavon provides businesses with the technology needed to accept payments.

Brett Turner, Senior Vice President, Global Airline Acquiring at Elavon, said: “Virgin Atlantic is a well-known and much-admired airline. We’re excited to be powering its payments to ensure it meets the needs of its customers, and continues to grow globally.”

Elavon’s vast experience in payments for airlines

Elavon has more than 30 years of experience providing payments for airlines, therefore looks to be a safe choice for Virgin Atlantic to partner with. It has a strong financial background as a US Bank subsidiary and will assist Virgin Atlantic in growing its business. Elavon currently serves eight of the top ten airlines globally and has more than 100 airlines partners, exhibiting an expanding stronghold on payments in the airline industry.

Keli Sandeman, Manager, Payment Strategy at Virgin Atlantic, commented: “Elavon’s expertise with global airlines, its dedicated airlines team, and its ability to work rapidly to form bespoke solutions makes it a shrewd choice for Virgin Atlantic to partner with on our payments needs.”

Previously this year, Elavon partnered with The Digital Line, a commercial research, information, and technical innovation consulting firm. The partnership with The Digital Line allows Elavon to use Audico, a voice-activated solution for the hospitality industry. Elavon became the only payment provider in hospitality to use the service.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

Virgin Atlantic was recently voted the best long-haul airline by Travel Weekly and currently flies from the UK to 34 destinations in North America, the Caribbean, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.

Sign up for our daily news round-up! Give your business an edge with our leading industry insights. Sign up