Bank payment network, GoCardless and payment service provider Ecommpay have teamed up to add direct debit to Ecommpay’s payment offering.
Thanks to GoCardless Embed, a white-label integration, Ecommpay merchants will soon be able to tap into direct debit capabilities in over 25 countries within a platform they already know and trust. This will help them grow in their existing markets. At the same time, it adds the ability to expand into new verticals and use cases where bank payments are preferred.
Ecommpay has over a decade’s worth of experience in online payments. The company provides access to more than 100 alternative payment methods and mass payouts, as well as a sophisticated open banking payment solution via a unified proprietary platform. This partnership will enable the addition of direct bank payments to Ecommpay’s comprehensive suite of payment options.
GoCardless study: PSPs must continue to innovate
In October, GoCardless released a study highlighting that payment service providers (PSPs) must continue to innovate to stay competitive and boost customer retention. Increasing payment choice was cited as a top priority. 31% of merchants surveyed would be willing to pay more for a wider range of payment methods. Over a third of businesses (35%) want their PSP to offer direct debit. And more than a quarter (27%) want them to offer Open Banking or other bank payment options.
Arthur Ribakovs, Director of Financial Partnerships at Ecommpay, said: “At Ecommpay, we are always striving to push the boundaries of fintech and payments innovation. We are therefore very excited to enable card payments, Open Banking and now direct debit transactions all together through our own unified platform, making us even better suited to fit our merchants’ needs and wants.
Deepak Colluru, Director of Product Management for GoCardless Embed, added: “Gaining access to a wide range of payment methods is now a top priority for businesses, so PSPs need to keep up. By adding direct debit to its platform and diversifying payment choice, Ecommpay is staying ahead of the curve.
We’re proud to support Ecommpay through GoCardless Embed, increasing its speed-to-market as it broadens its offering. And we’re even more excited to bring the benefits of bank payments to thousands of businesses. This helps them to win and retain customers, save time and money, and get paid on time.”