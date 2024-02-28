EazyPay has joined forces with Visa to enable Visa Direct. This collaboration in Bahrain marks the initial deployment of Visa Direct Account Funding Transaction (AFT) solution within the nation. The solution assists consumers with seamless and secure fund transfers to accounts both within Bahrain and across the globe.
Upon integration of Visa Direct capabilities into EazyPay’s service offerings, customers will gain the ability to fund their accounts domestically, encompassing multiple currencies. This is achieved through Visa’s expansive network of local banking partners. This partnership unlocks several possibilities for EazyPay customers, with ease, speed and security.
Partnership to streamline the transfer process
Malak Alsaffar, Visa’s Country Manager, Bahrain commented on the partnership, stating: “At Visa, we are unwavering in our commitment to facilitating domestic and international money movement for individuals and businesses alike. Our partnership with EazyPay signifies the inaugural implementation of our cross-border account funding solution for customers within Bahrain. This groundbreaking digital payment technology streamlines the transfer process from Visa AFT wallets, rendering it faster, simpler, and more secure than ever before.”
Nayef Tawfeeq Al Alawi, Founder and CEO, EazyPay Financial Services said: “We are thrilled to partner with Visa. This collaboration presents a significant opportunity to redefine the landscape of global financial inclusion, paving the way for seamless and equitable international money transfers. This aligns perfectly with EazyPay’s unwavering commitment to pioneering innovative payment solutions. We believe collaboration is indeed the cornerstone of a thriving financial landscape, fostering innovation, strengthening trust, and unlocking a wider range of opportunities for both institutions and individuals.”
This comes shortly after another big partnership for EazyPay, having formed an alliance with Mastercard this year. This partnership leverages Mastercard Payment Gateway Services platform, which is designed to help financial outfits with improved technology for payment processing and avert fraud. Established in 2016, EazyPay is licenced and regulated by the Central Bank of Bahrain as a Payment Services Provider, Payment Gateway, 5th POS & Online Payment Acquirer in Bahrain.
