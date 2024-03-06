EazyPay partners with talabat. Source: Shutterstock.com

EazyPay has unveiled a strategic collaboration with talabat. talabat is a food delivery and q-commerce platform based in the Middle East. This partnership is poised to offer customers across Bahrain an improved payment experience through seamless credit and debit card transactions.

EazyPay is elevating its commitment to delivering top-tier services by teaming up with talabat, ensuring an enriched payment experience for merchants and customers alike. The partnership is designed to facilitate effortless and secure transactions for talabat’s diverse array of offerings, marking a significant milestone in EazyPay’s dedication to advancing online transactions.

EazyPay to provide fast and secure payments for talabat customers

Under this agreement, talabat users can now enjoy swift, secure, and reliable credit and debit card payments through EazyPay’s online payment gateway, all completed within seconds.

Previously this year EazyPay partnered with Visa to mark the initial deployment of Visa Direct Account Funding Transaction in Bahrain.

Nayef Tawfeeq Al Alawi, Founder, MD & CEO of Eazy Financial Services, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating: “Our collaboration with talabat signifies a giant leap forward in realising our vision for seamless and innovative digital payment solutions. This ensures an unparalleled payment experience for talabat customers, emphasising our unwavering commitment to empowering merchants in the dynamic online payments landscape. Together, we are actively shaping the future of financial services and ushering in a new era defined by convenience, security and innovation.”

On the occasion, Moaiad Aqel, Managing Director of talabat in Bahrain, said: “We are thrilled to embark on this strategic partnership with EazyPay. This collaboration not only enhances the convenience of our platform but also upholds our high standards for security and reliability. Together with EazyPay, we are able to provide our valued customers with an expanded array of trusted checkout options, helping us achieve a more frictionless ordering experience.”

