DNA Payments buys Kwalitas to bolster UK presence

Independent vertically integrated payments provider DNA Payments has acquired payment solutions provider Kwalitas.

The financial value of the deal, which is part of DNA Payments’ UK growth strategy, was not disclosed.

DNA stated that the deal will strengthen Kwalitas’ products and services portfolio.

Additionally, both the firms will be able to leverage DNA’s established range of niche solutions to integrate, develop, and implement new services and goals, it added.

Related

DNA plans to leverage Kwalitas’ expertise and UK merchant-base to reach core markets, deliver payments solutions at competitive rates, and help merchants cut costs.

DNA Payments co-founder Nurlan Zhagiparov said: “Despite the global COVID-19 pandemic, 2021 was truly transformative for us as we added industry-leading payments solutions and new payment methods, helping our customers to operate during these challenging times.

“DNA Payments is tier agnostic and serves its SME customers through its Independent Sales Organisations (ISOs). Now Kwalitas’ customers will have access to our market-leading service propositions and product set, and we are looking forward to a great future in 2022 and beyond.”

Kwalitas marks DNA’s fourth acquisition in the past 24 months.

In early 2021, DNA acquired Active Merchant Services, an independent sales organization in the UK.

Data, insights and analysis delivered to you View all newsletters By the Electronic Payments International team Sign up to our newsletters Sign up here

Later in June, the payments firm secured £100m in investment from Alchemy Partners to enhance its product portfolio and make new acquisitions to further its expansion plans.