Cross-border payment platform dLocal is to expand its partnership with CEE-based eSky Group. According to both companies, the move reaffirms their unwavering commitment to delivering top-tier payment solutions in Latin America and Africa.
Since 2021, both companies committed to creating an efficient payment process that sets new industry standards for speed and reliability. Specifically, the aim has been to improve the payment experience in Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, and South Africa. The partnership revolves around local acquiring. This ensures lower processing costs, faster settlements, and better customer support. And it ensures a superior level of authorisation rates for customers in those countries.
Grzegorz Kwiecień, COO of eSky Group, said, “As a travel platform, we focus on innovation and solutions that take customer experience onto the next level. We take pride in our achievements with dLocal since 2021. Prioritising local acquiring to boost authorisation rates enhances the payment process for our customers. We greatly appreciate dLocal’s exceptional customer service and support, setting them apart with dedication and around-the-clock reliability.”
The partnership’s success extends beyond increased authorisation rates. Improved payment processing has streamlined refunds, elevating the overall customer experience. Customer satisfaction remains a priority in dLocal and eSky Group’s collaboration.
Instalment payment options and alternative payment methods
Future plans include instalment payment options and additional alternative payment methods to cater to the evolving needs of their customers. These innovations will further solidify dLocal and eSky Group’s position as industry leaders in LATAM and Africa, offering comprehensive payment solutions.
John O’Brien, CRO at dLocal, added: “Our partnership with eSky Group shows how local payment solutions can make a big difference. We’ve improved authorisation rates and set a strong foundation for growth in Latin America and Africa by focusing on local acquiring. We’re excited to reach new milestones with eSky Group.”
