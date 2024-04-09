dLocal and Papaya Global team up image credit: shutterstock

Cross-border payment platform, dLocal, has agreed a strategic partnership with payroll and payments platform Papaya Global. The collaboration sees the two platforms combine to enable companies to easily handle workforce payments globally, including across emerging markets.

The companies say that the partnership represents a powerful fusion of capabilities. Specifically, they aim to enable global organisations to pay employees anywhere, on time, and in local currencies. So, mutual clients of dLocal and Papaya can pay their employees, partners, freelancers, and suppliers and simplify the checkout process.

The partnership is live in Latin America, including Chile, Colombia, and Mexico. In Asia, it is live in Indonesia and Vietnam, as well as Africa with plans to expand to additional territories.

Benefits include increased payment volume, speedier delivery and improved customer service

Together, dLocal and Papaya provide a holistic solution in which payroll and payments processes are fully streamlined. This approach enables fast and accurate payments that are fully compliant with ever-changing local regulations and rely on a fully secured cross-border money transfer infrastructure.

In current markets where customers are utilising the solution, significant increases in payment volume, delivery rate improvements, and a reduction of customer service issues have been observed.

“In today’s payment landscape, you simply cannot go global without thinking local,” said dLocal Head of EMEA, Agustin Botta.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Electronic Payments International. Submit and download Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

“Leveraging dLocal’s solution tailored to specific emerging markets, mutual customers can easily execute payments with full compliance, irrespective of the varied payment ecosystems. Together, we are ensuring our offerings are the highest possible quality for customers to enable them to pay anyone, anywhere.”

Ori Shilo, VP Business Development and Partnerships at Papaya Global, added: “The partnership with dLocal is exciting, because it speaks to the core of our mission at Papaya. Together, we are reshaping the global payments landscape, ensuring a premium payment experience without borders or compromises, and providing our customers with a strong base for scale and growth.”

dLocal 2023 highlights

For fiscal 2023, dLocal reported total payment volume of $17.7bn, ahead by 67% year-over-year. Revenue increased by 55% y-o-y to $650m. Meantime, gross profit increased by 37% to $277m. dLocal now serves five of the six largest tech companies in the world as measured by market cap.

From a geographic standpoint, it posted strong performances in its key markets, Brazil and Mexico, with revenues increasing 89% and 72% y-o-y respectively. Africa and Asia delivered an 114% y-o-y increase in revenue. The firm continues to grow its licence portfolio, with 10 incremental registries and licences granted in 2023. In addition, dLocal aims to deepen its relationships with global banking partners, adding more Global Systemically Important Banks, continental and nationally market leading banks for its processing, FX and hedging activities.