The strategic partnership takes place as part of Worldline’s “Move to Cloud” programme to accelerate its digital transformation.
Since 2022, Worldline has initiated a “Move to Cloud” programme. This includes using the cloud to accelerate its digital transformation into a global premium paytech company. Accelerating its trajectory, Worldline now plans to leverage Google Cloud’s secure, high-performance, and low-latency infrastructure. In the process it will enhance its operational efficiency, optimise costs, and improve its strategic positioning.
As part of the partnership, Worldline will be one of Google’s key payment providers in Europe and multiple geographic zones. Worldline will provide Google’s customers with more advanced payment options, support a wider range of payment networks, and provide a simplified customer experience.
Project at the forefront of payment and cloud environment evolution
The strategic partnership between Google and Worldline aims at ultimately creating a powerful ecosystem of optimised solutions. It will bring increased value propositions and digital customer experiences for merchants and banks to rapidly deliver innovations. By combining their expertise, in-depth knowledge, and resources, Google and Worldline will be able to offer enhanced payment experiences to their respective customers and accelerate their time to market.
Jonathan Rofé, partner at DLA Piper said: “We were delighted to assist Worldline in this highly strategic project at the forefront of payment and cloud environment evolution, helping legal and contractual aspects of the partnership aligning with our client’s objectives. With our expertise in information technology law, digital and cloud contracts, we have contributed to build a framework for a long-term collaboration between Worldline and Google.”
“Our partnership with Worldline underscores the wide range of opportunities that secure and reliable cloud technology, data analytics, and AI can bring to merchants and financial institutions. By bringing together the strengths of our two companies, we can accelerate innovation in the payment industry,” said Thomas Kurian, Google Cloud CEO.
