DKK has ambitious expansion plans to build on 2023’s growth. Specifically, it is eyeing new offices in Tanzania, Uganda and Rwanda, will obtain new licenses to further boost compliance and scale and is plotting a Series B fundraising round.
In 2023 DKK opened offices around the world. In Dubai, the company was granted initial approval from the Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority of Dubai (VARA) to offer Virtual Asset Broker Dealer Services. DKK currently operates in nine markets including Ghana, Dubai, Spain and the UK.
Khalid Talukder, co-founder, DKK Partners, said: “It’s such an exciting time for DKK Partners with our continued growth over the past year. Emerging markets represent a huge opportunity for businesses across the world. 2023 saw us continue to grow our on-the-ground expertise in core frontier markets to better serve our customers. As we look ahead to 2024, DKK is on a rapid growth trajectory. We are looking to further enhance our innovative technology and reach new regions to support foreign exchange for global businesses.”
Sam Nti, CFO, added: “Our numbers are beginning to show how we are powering the growth required by emerging markets. We plan for the success of our strategies to continue to thrive in 2024.”
As part of the DKK’s growth last year, Clifford Mettle was appointed as executive chairman of Ghana. Mettle’s role has been pivotal in accelerating DKK’s vision to establish a stronghold in the flourishing African market, bolstered by securing a CONSUMAF licence to better serve the central West African region.
