Australian-based paytech, DataMesh, is partnering with Visa to enhance card-acceptance payment processing experiences for merchants, acquirers, and consumers.
The cooperation will leverage DataMesh’s Unify platform. This offers customisable payment solutions significantly beyond the traditional “one-size-fits-all” approach that exists in the market today. According to DataMesh, Unify enables businesses across various industries, such as retail, convenience, fuel, hospitality, transportation and more, to tailor the payment process and experience to their unique needs. The overall aim is to enhance efficiency and customer satisfaction.
Unify’s cloud-native infrastructure allows for rapid integration to existing platforms. This reduces operational costs, thereby facilitating a smoother transition for businesses moving from legacy systems. Additionally, Unify’s data analytics capabilities give merchants valuable insights into consumer behaviour. The result is more effective personalised interactions and improved customer experiences.
Visa, DataMesh collaboration benefits
- Market-Ready Payment Solutions: Unify brings a modernised, secure, and highly efficient payment operations to the forefront of business.
- Fully Customisable Platform: Businesses can adapt Unify to meet their specific requirements, ensuring flexibility as market demands evolve.
- Insightful Analytics: Data-driven decision-making is enhanced through Unify’s comprehensive analytics, optimising business strategies and customer engagement.
Mark Nagy, Founder and CEO of Data Mesh, said: “Teaming up with Visa is a milestone that propels card acceptance solutions forward. We’re excited to address the changing needs of both merchants and acquirers around the globe with innovative solutions.”
Matt Williamson, Vice President, and Head of Acceptance Technology Partnerships at Visa, added: “Visa is committed to fostering innovative relationships that drive the future of digital payments. Working with DataMesh, we aim to enhance the card acceptance payment experience, making transactions more seamless for merchants and consumers alike. This collaboration underscores our dedication to expanding the reach and efficiency of payments acceptance globally.”
