Worldline’s Ingenico joins forces with Inspire Payment Services

Worldline brand Ingenico has joined forces with Inspire Payment Services, a UK-based payment processing specialist, as its primary supplier of payment terminals.

Under the tie-up, Inspire Payments will provide Ingenico’s ‘Move and Desk’ payment terminals that deliver countertop and mobile solutions for its customers.

Ingenico will also offer wrap around services for the firm, including UK-based helpdesk support and repairs.

Ingenico head of Terminals, Solutions and Services for Northern Europe Martin Doherty said: “Ingenico is delighted to commence this partnership with Inspire Payments, and we look forward to supporting their continued growth by providing advice and the latest in payments innovation.

“Our terminals will provide their merchants with the quality, stability and support they need to deliver seamless payments.”

Launched in 2019, Inspire Payments employs more than 150 people to serve the business in the UK.

The firm is part of the Verastar Group, which caters to more than 160,000 small businesses across water, telecoms, insurance, payment processing and energy segments.

Inspire Payments interim managing director Jonathan Bowl said: “Inspire Payments takes pride in the personal service we provide to our merchant base through our dedicated sales team.

“Now, working in partnership with Ingenico, our customers will not only benefit from their technology, but also a suite of essential services to ensure the best payment experience.”

In March, India-based fintech BharatPe struck a five-year strategic partnership with Ingenico to accelerate the adoption of point-of-sale (POS) devices in India.

The France-based firm was acquired by Worldline for €7.8bn in 2020.