Currencycloud has partnered with TangoPay to further enhance its existing remittance service for its UK-based expat customers. Specifically, it is adding real-time competitive foreign exchange (FX) rates and additional localised payment options.
The partnership with Currencycloud allows TangoPay to access an extensive range of services that enable them to tailor payment services to customers’ needs. The improved operational efficiencies that Currencycloud’s APIs bring enables TangoPay to offer its customers significant improvements in several key areas when making remittance payments globally. These include a significant reduction in average transaction time, lower transaction fees, real-time exchange rates and expanded payment options.
Basir Sangerwal, CEO and Founder of TangoPay, said: “Currencycloud is an excellent fit for TangoPay. Before our integration we relied on traditional foreign exchange methods. These were effective but limited our scalability and the range of payment options we could offer. These limitations made it harder to meet the evolving needs of our global customer base. We have rapidly integrated with Currencycloud. Using their APIs adds new features and services for our clients who now benefit from a more extensive and tailored service, while we are fulfilling our mission of being a true catalyst for financial inclusion.”
Aleks Stefanovski, Chief Strategy Officer at Currencycloud, added: “Since its launch, TangoPay has focused relentlessly on financial inclusion. It makes it easy for UK’s expat community to make payments to friends, family and businesses globally. By choosing to integrate with Currencycloud, TangoPay have made that inclusion even more of a reality by offering competitive real-time FX and fast transactions. This brings clarity, value and speed to global remittances. We are delighted to be part of their vision and mission.”
