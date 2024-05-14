Crypto hiring thrives in Q1 2024 image credit shutterstock

Cryptocurrency-related hiring activity remained strong in the first quarter (Q1) of 2024 and registered quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) growth as companies such as Coinbase and Binance posted significant number of jobs. Yet, April saw a slowdown, indicating challenges amid market volatility and regulatory uncertainties, reveals the Job Analytics Database of GlobalData, publishers of EPI.

Sherla Sriprada, Business Fundamentals Analyst at GlobalData, said: “The hiring activity could have been driven by bearish sentiment prevailing during Q1 2024. Most of the firms were seen betting big on the Web3 job market anticipating an increased adoption of blockchain technology in decentralised finance (DeFi) and non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

“However, the cryptocurrency market has remained vulnerable to significant volatility and hiring trends can be influenced by various factors such as market conditions, regulatory changes, and technological advancements. For instance, President Biden’s stance against crypto can also act as a big blow. In fact, we have already seen April 2024 not able to sustain the hiring momentum set in Q1 and we need to keep an eye on how things unfold.”

Major crypto-related job postings

Coinbase’s “Executive Director, Coinbase Institute” role will lead the edge of policy development in the cryptocurrency space and will play an important role in advancing the company’s policy strategy in the US. The role will keep a pulse on substantive policy developments in the crypto ecosystem, while also keeping a close watch on operational matters such as the Policy team’s budget and long-term strategic planning.

The “Senior Business Development Manager (APAC Payment)” role in Binance looks at managing and dealing with APAC/Africa regulatory parties, government bodies, and bankers ranging from outreaching, pitching, and negotiations to relationship management. Moreover, the role also emphasises creating and executing localised fiat strategies to aid in the adoption of the crypto-based ecosystem and co-develop existing payment products and markets.

The “Business Development Director, Ecosystem” role in Circle Internet Financial will establish and grow strategic partnerships with major global organisations such as crypto exchanges to drive the adoption and growth of the USD Coin (USDC). The role also looks at the professional and technical knowledge of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Electronic Payments International. Submit and download Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

OKEX “Product Director/Principal Product Manager, On-chain Compliance” role looks at crafting anti-money laundering (AML) compliance software and investigative services for the key participants in the cryptocurrency ecosystem, advancing compliance platform, and contributing to setting industry standards for cryptocurrency intelligence.

Sriprada added: “The demand for crypto has seen cycles of rise and fall over the last few years, and it is advisable to stay updated with industry news, job platforms specialised in the crypto industry to get the most accurate and up-to-date information on crypto job opportunities.”