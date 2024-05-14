Cryptocurrency-related hiring activity remained strong in the first quarter (Q1) of 2024 and registered quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) growth as companies such as Coinbase and Binance posted significant number of jobs. Yet, April saw a slowdown, indicating challenges amid market volatility and regulatory uncertainties, reveals the Job Analytics Database of GlobalData, publishers of EPI.
Sherla Sriprada, Business Fundamentals Analyst at GlobalData, said: “The hiring activity could have been driven by bearish sentiment prevailing during Q1 2024. Most of the firms were seen betting big on the Web3 job market anticipating an increased adoption of blockchain technology in decentralised finance (DeFi) and non-fungible tokens (NFTs).
“However, the cryptocurrency market has remained vulnerable to significant volatility and hiring trends can be influenced by various factors such as market conditions, regulatory changes, and technological advancements. For instance, President Biden’s stance against crypto can also act as a big blow. In fact, we have already seen April 2024 not able to sustain the hiring momentum set in Q1 and we need to keep an eye on how things unfold.”
Major crypto-related job postings
Coinbase’s “Executive Director, Coinbase Institute” role will lead the edge of policy development in the cryptocurrency space and will play an important role in advancing the company’s policy strategy in the US. The role will keep a pulse on substantive policy developments in the crypto ecosystem, while also keeping a close watch on operational matters such as the Policy team’s budget and long-term strategic planning.
The “Senior Business Development Manager (APAC Payment)” role in Binance looks at managing and dealing with APAC/Africa regulatory parties, government bodies, and bankers ranging from outreaching, pitching, and negotiations to relationship management. Moreover, the role also emphasises creating and executing localised fiat strategies to aid in the adoption of the crypto-based ecosystem and co-develop existing payment products and markets.
The “Business Development Director, Ecosystem” role in Circle Internet Financial will establish and grow strategic partnerships with major global organisations such as crypto exchanges to drive the adoption and growth of the USD Coin (USDC). The role also looks at the professional and technical knowledge of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology.
OKEX “Product Director/Principal Product Manager, On-chain Compliance” role looks at crafting anti-money laundering (AML) compliance software and investigative services for the key participants in the cryptocurrency ecosystem, advancing compliance platform, and contributing to setting industry standards for cryptocurrency intelligence.
Sriprada added: “The demand for crypto has seen cycles of rise and fall over the last few years, and it is advisable to stay updated with industry news, job platforms specialised in the crypto industry to get the most accurate and up-to-date information on crypto job opportunities.”