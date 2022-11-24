Copia Global partners Cellulant to streamline payments for diaspora and urban clients

Copia’s diaspora and urban clients can make payments in rural parts in Kenya through the Cellulant network. Credit: Copia Corporate.

Copia Global, an African B2C e-commerce platform, has teamed up with payments technology firm Cellulant to allow easy transactions for its diaspora and urban customers.

As part of the alliance, Copia’s diaspora and urban clients can make payments and buy items for their relatives in rural parts in Kenya through the Cellulant network.

It facilitates additional options and convenience for shoppers in both urban and rural areas during their daily shopping, stated Copia Global.

Copia Global CEO Tim Steel said: “We are deeply committed to simplifying e-commerce in Africa and are excited to collaborate with Cellulant in expanding Copia’s market reach.

“This will enable us to provide diaspora and urban customers with alternative and convenient payment options when they shop on Copia’s platform for friends and family across Kenya and Uganda.”

Data from Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) showed that remittance inflows to Kenya have jumped ten times in the last 15 years, touching an all-time high of $3.72m last year.

Cellulant CEO Akshay Grover said: “As the African e-commerce and payments landscape in Africa continues to evolve, we believe that fintechs and e-commerce platforms need to have a deeper collaboration in expanding opportunities that will help ease payments and collections for businesses and their consumers across all sectors of the economy.”

The firm currently has a single digital payments platform, called Tingg, to facilitate complex payments requirements of businesses.

In September, Cellulant announced a partnership with Orange Money to enable card to wallet transfers in Botswana.