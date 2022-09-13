Cellulant, Orange Money team up on card to wallet transfers in Botswana

Cellulant forms alliance with Orange Money for card to wallet transfers. Credit: JESHOOTS-com from Pixabay.

Payments company Cellulant has joined forces with Orange Money to facilitate card-to-wallet payments for eight banks in Botswana.

The partnership is based on the Orange Money Card-To-Wallet service, which is designed to allow consumers in Botswana to send money online from bank accounts to an Orange Money wallet.

This service is being offered to Orange Botswana clients who have bank accounts.

Senders who do not have an Orange Money account can also avail the service provided they have a registered Orange sim card. The recipients are required to have an Orange Money wallet.

As part of the latest tie-up, bank customers will also be able to transfer money from their bank accounts to their Orange Money wallets via the Orange Botswana website.

This method is driven by Cellulant’s payments platform, Tingg, and will be available to the banks that have mobile apps and those that do not have such facilities.

Tingg, a comprehensive payments aggregator for multinational firms, mid-caps and small and medium enterprises (SMEs), currently integrates 211 banks throughout Africa.

The new collaboration seeks to address the issue of long queues at banks and provide customers with additional banking options.

Furthermore, clients will be able to purchase airtime as well as avail other mobile network operator (MNO) services using their Visa or Mastercard debit and credit cards via Tingg.

Orange has used the newly formed alliance to expand its digital cash-in reach to 100%. Earlier, the company partnered with Absa and Standard Chartered Bank for the Bank to Wallet service.

Orange Money CEO Seabelo Pilane said: “This service affirms our commitment towards contributing positively to the growth of the informal and financial services sectors.

“The introduction of Card-To-Wallet aligns with our financial inclusion strategy that is centred around providing relevant and convenient solutions that address our customers’ everyday needs, as well as addressing our priorities around placing our customers first!”