Computop has introduced Pay to Drive, an integrated solution for charging stations and ‘Pay@Pump’.
Thanks to the connection to the Computop Paygate platform, the payment options in Pay to Drive can be configured according to the operator’s needs. Apple Pay with girocard, Google Pay or the new Click to Pay credit card option are available on the smartphone. In addition, the typical payment methods from online retail can be accommodated as well as popular local payment methods such as Swish in Sweden, Twint in Switzerland or Blik in Poland. The modern IM30 vending machine terminal accepts payment methods such as Apple Pay, Google Pay, credit card or local debits.
Computop clients in the automotive and transport sector include DeLijn / Belgium and BONNsmart in public transport, TollCollect for HGV tolls, Mercedes Pay for in-car payments and Compleo for EV charging. Computop offers customised in-app payments through to the hosted payment page, a standardised payment platform, and a choice of over 50 acquirer connections. In Germany, Computop supports girocard online payment (for example at Christe.de and and Mediamarkt) for charging station operators that need a fast and efficient connection in this strong growth market.
Mobility needs flexible payment
Computop says that the use of tokenisation makes card payments particularly secure, with the expiry date of credit cards being updated automatically. A cash back function also makes it possible to pay out cash, for example at petrol station checkouts.
Ralf Gladis, CEO Computop, said: “Electromobility is growing rapidly internationally. That’s why we believe we are perfectly positioned for e-charging providers with our numerous local payment methods and strong services in the background. Our new partnership with Nexi, which has already acquired major customers in this area, further strengthens our offering. With Computop Pay to Drive, we have another flexible industry solution in our portfolio.”
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData