The new Tims credit card will, says Tim Hortons, offer quicker ways to earn more free coffee, beverages and food.

Tims Financial was established to give Canadians convenient and powerful financial tools to manage their everyday finances.

The launch also represents a stellar example of how an iconic brand can tap into new revenue streams. At the same time, Tim Hortons gains a deeper understanding of its customers using Neo’s modern API architecture.

Neo’s turnkey technology platform enables fully embedded co-branded/white-labeled card issuing. It also encompasses lending, deposit, and payment solutions for partners, offering a comprehensive and seamless experience.

Specifically, this partnership is one of Canada’s largest BaaS partnerships. It leverages the Tims app’s user base of over 5 million monthly active users. It also offers secured card functionality, making it accessible to customers with all credit scores.

Tims credit card: offering up to 15 points per CS1 of spend

The Tims Credit Card is a Mastercard, powered by Neo Financial. It has no annual fee and customers earn Tims Rewards Points everywhere they shop. It offers with up to 5 points per C$1 on most gas, groceries and transit purchases. And it offers up to 15 points per C$1 when customers use the card on eligible purchases at a Tim Hortons restaurant and scan for Tims Rewards. This means faster access to more free coffee, beverages and food at Tim Hortons restaurants.

The Tims Credit Card can be applied for, approved and managed entirely through the Tim Hortons app.

A version of the Tims Credit Card will be offered to Canadian residents with limited or no credit history. This includes students and newcomers and they will earn Tims Rewards Points that can help build their credit history.

Tims Rewards: almost 5 million active users

“With almost five million Canadians actively using our Tim Hortons app every month, it became obvious that we could offer our most loyal guests a way to earn Tims Rewards Points even faster with everyday spending and higher points on most gas, grocery and transit purchases,” said Markus Sturm, Senior Vice President of Digital, Loyalty and Consumer Goods at Tim Hortons.

“We have designed the most attractive credit card for Canadians that love Tim Hortons and want the opportunity to earn even more free coffee, beverages and food. We believe this is an exciting new financial option for millions of Canadians, including newcomers and students who are looking to build their credit history,” added Sturm.