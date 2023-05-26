Citizens is introducing the Citizens Private Client World Elite Mastercard, the first launch with its exclusive payments partner, Mastercard. Notably, this is the first card product in the US to include Mastercard’s Touch Card feature.

The Private Client World Elite Mastercard aims to address both companies’ commitment to enhancing customer experience and fostering financial empowerment.

The Touch Card feature benefits people who are blind or partially sighted. They are able to distinguish their payment cards from one another using touch alone.

Announced in 2021, Mastercard’s Touch Card improves accessibility for customers who are blind and partially sighted. It features innovative, tactile notches. They are rounded for debit, squared for credit and triangular for prepaid. As a result, anyone can identify their cards with just a touch. Mastercard’s Touch Card has been vetted and endorsed by various industry organisations around the world.

Citizens Private Client World Elite Mastercard benefits

These include:

a yearly rebate for Citizens Private Client checking customers;

unlimited 2% cash back;

TSA Pre-Check/Global Entry rebates, and

airport lounge access, as well as access to Priceless Experiences.

As Citizens Private Clients, customers receive personalised financial advice and investment management to help them achieve their financial goals.

Brendan Coughlin, Vice Chairman and Head of Consumer Banking at Citizens, said: “Citizens Private Client metal card is another strong step in building a world-class offering for our Private Client customers. We are committed to being our customers trusted financial advisor. Providing cutting-edge products, advice and experiences rewards them for their business and loyalty. This innovative launch with Mastercard is another example of the continued value our customers receive when banking with Citizens.”

“The launch of the new Citizens Private Client Mastercard is an exciting milestone in our expanded partnership with Citizens,” said Linda Kirkpatrick, President, North America at Mastercard. “Embedding Mastercard’s Touch Card feature exemplifies our mutual commitment to innovation and customer experience. We look forward to continuing to work with Citizens to create the best experiences for their cardholders.”